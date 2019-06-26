The 15 worst areas for crime in Leeds according to latest police figures
New police figures for 2019 have revealed the worst areas for crime in Leeds. How does your area compare?
Here are 15 areas of Leeds ranked from the most reports of crime, in descending order. The figures were released by Police.uk and relate to April 2019. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.
1. 1 - Leeds city centre - 553
There were 553 crimes in Leeds city centre according to the figures.