The 15 worst areas for crime in Leeds according to latest police figures

New police figures for 2019 have revealed the worst areas for crime in Leeds. How does your area compare?

Here are 15 areas of Leeds ranked from the most reports of crime, in descending order. The figures were released by Police.uk and relate to April 2019. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

There were 553 crimes in Leeds city centre according to the figures.

1. 1 - Leeds city centre - 553

There were 398 crimes in Harehills according to the figures.

2. 2 - Harehills - 398

There were 322 crimes in Wortley according to the figures.

3. 3 - Wortley - 322

There were 216 crimes in Farnley according to the figures.

4. 4 - Farnley - 216

