The latest West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every criminal offence recorded in Leeds from November 2023 to October 2024 that was not later cancelled.

There were 103,080 crimes recorded across the city during the 12 month period ranging from shoplifting and theft to serious violent crimes and drug-related offences.

The below gallery shows the 15 Leeds neighbourhoods with the least offences. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1 . Wetherby West Wetherby West recorded the least amount of crime, with just 143 incidents reported to police between November 2023 and October 2024 | National World Photo Sales

2 . Garforth East Garforth East recorded 159 crimes between November 2023 and October 2024, which was the second least in Leeds | NW Photo Sales

3 . Scarcroft, Scholes and Shadwell Scarcroft, Scholes and Shadwell recorded 209 crimes between November 2023 and October 2024 | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

4 . Alwoodley West Alwoodley West recorded 269 crimes between November 2023 and October 2024 | Gerard Binks Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

5 . Bardsey, East Keswick, Collingham, Linton and Harewood Bardsey, East Keswick, Collingham, Linton and Harewood recorded 271 crimes between November 2023 and October 2024 | National World Photo Sales