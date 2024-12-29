The 15 safest areas of Leeds as new West Yorkshire Police figures show where has the least amount of crime

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 29th Dec 2024, 11:30 GMT

New police figures have outlined the areas of Leeds with the lowest levels of crime.

The latest West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every criminal offence recorded in Leeds from November 2023 to October 2024 that was not later cancelled.

There were 103,080 crimes recorded across the city during the 12 month period ranging from shoplifting and theft to serious violent crimes and drug-related offences.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from Leeds, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter

The below gallery shows the 15 Leeds neighbourhoods with the least offences. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

Wetherby West recorded the least amount of crime, with just 143 incidents reported to police between November 2023 and October 2024

1. Wetherby West

Wetherby West recorded the least amount of crime, with just 143 incidents reported to police between November 2023 and October 2024 | National World

Photo Sales
Garforth East recorded 159 crimes between November 2023 and October 2024, which was the second least in Leeds

2. Garforth East

Garforth East recorded 159 crimes between November 2023 and October 2024, which was the second least in Leeds | NW

Photo Sales
Scarcroft, Scholes and Shadwell recorded 209 crimes between November 2023 and October 2024

3. Scarcroft, Scholes and Shadwell

Scarcroft, Scholes and Shadwell recorded 209 crimes between November 2023 and October 2024 | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Alwoodley West recorded 269 crimes between November 2023 and October 2024

4. Alwoodley West

Alwoodley West recorded 269 crimes between November 2023 and October 2024 | Gerard Binks Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
Bardsey, East Keswick, Collingham, Linton and Harewood recorded 271 crimes between November 2023 and October 2024

5. Bardsey, East Keswick, Collingham, Linton and Harewood

Bardsey, East Keswick, Collingham, Linton and Harewood recorded 271 crimes between November 2023 and October 2024 | National World

Photo Sales
Aberford, Barwick, Lotherton and Thorner recorded 271 crimes between November 2023 and October 2024

6. Aberford, Barwick, Lotherton and Thorner

Aberford, Barwick, Lotherton and Thorner recorded 271 crimes between November 2023 and October 2024 | James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:West Yorkshire PoliceLeeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice