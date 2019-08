The latest crime figures from Police.uk have revealed the burglary hotspots of Leeds.

These are the 15 Leeds areas with the most burglaries reported in June 2019, ordered from the least to the most burglaries. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

16 burglaries reported in Cross Gates and the surrounding areas in June 2019

16 burglaries in Pudsey and the surrounding areas reported in June 2019 (Photo: Google)

17 burglaries reported in Bramley and the surrounding areas in June 2019

17 burglaries reported in Roundhay and the surrounding areas in June 2019

18 burglaries reported in Horsforth and the surrounding areas in June 2019

18 burglaries reported in Chapel Allerton and the surrounding areas in June 2019 (Photo: Google)

19 burglaries reported in Middleton and the surrounding areas in June 2019 (Photo: Google)

23 burglaries reported in Harehills and the surrounding areas in June 2019 (Photo: Google)

23 burglaries reported in and around Rothwell in June 2019 (Photo: Google)