The 15 Leeds areas where your house is most likely to get burgled

Police figures released after a FOI request have revealed the burglary hotspots in Leeds from April 2018 to March 2019.

These are 15 Leeds areas with the most burglaries at residential properties in 2018/19, ordered from lowest to highest number of burlgaries. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1. Hyde Park and Headingley 586 residential burglaries reported from April 2018 to March 2019

2. Roundhay 333 residential burglaries reported from April 2018 to March 2019

3. Kirkstall 326 residential burglaries reported from April 2018 to March 2019

4. Beeston 310 residential burglaries reported from April 2018 to March 2019

