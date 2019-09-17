The 15 Leeds areas where your house is most likely to get burgled

The 15 Leeds areas where your house is most likely to get burgled

Police figures released after a FOI request have revealed the burglary hotspots in Leeds from April 2018 to March 2019.

These are 15 Leeds areas with the most burglaries at residential properties in 2018/19, ordered from lowest to highest number of burlgaries. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

586 residential burglaries reported from April 2018 to March 2019 (Photo: Google)

1. Hyde Park and Headingley

586 residential burglaries reported from April 2018 to March 2019 (Photo: Google)
other
Buy a Photo
333 residential burglaries reported from April 2018 to March 2019 (Photo: Google)

2. Roundhay

333 residential burglaries reported from April 2018 to March 2019 (Photo: Google)
other
Buy a Photo
326 residential burglaries reported from April 2018 to March 2019 (Photo: Google)

3. Kirkstall

326 residential burglaries reported from April 2018 to March 2019 (Photo: Google)
other
Buy a Photo
310 residential burglaries reported from April 2018 to March 2019

4. Beeston

310 residential burglaries reported from April 2018 to March 2019
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4