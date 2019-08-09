The 13 worst violent and sexual attack hotspots in Leeds revealed
The latest crime figures, relating to June 2019, have been released on the Police.uk crime map.
These are the 13 areas in Leeds with the most violent and sexual offences reported in June 2019. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.
1. City Centre
1,091 violent and sexual offences reported in and around the city centre in June 2019
2. Beeston
643 violent and sexual offences reported in Beeston and the surrounding areas in June 2019
3. Harehills
571 violent and sexual offences reported in Harehills and the surrounding areas in June 2019
4. Bramley
489 violent and sexual offences reported in and around Bramley in June 2019
