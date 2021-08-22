New police figures have revealed which Leeds neighborhoods are anti-social behaviour (ASB) hotspots. There were 19,091 ASB crimes recorded across Leeds between June 2020 and May 2021, the latest available figures.

West Yorkshire Police data, made available on observatory.leeds.gov.uk, shows which Leeds neighbourhoods were hotspots for ASB crime over the year. Here we reveal the 13 Leeds areas which recorded the most ASB offences.

All images are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1. City Centre 821 anti social behaviour crimes Photo Sales

2. Swarcliffe 552 ASB crimes Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Middleton and Westwoods 386 ASB crimes Photo Sales

4. Armley and New Wortley 369 ASB crimes Photo Sales