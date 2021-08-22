The 13 Leeds areas with the most anti-social behaviour crimes revealed by new police figures (stock image for illustrative purposes)

The 13 Leeds areas with the most anti social behaviour crimes revealed by new police figures

How does your area compare?

By Abbey Maclure
Sunday, 22nd August 2021, 11:45 am

New police figures have revealed which Leeds neighborhoods are anti-social behaviour (ASB) hotspots. There were 19,091 ASB crimes recorded across Leeds between June 2020 and May 2021, the latest available figures.

West Yorkshire Police data, made available on observatory.leeds.gov.uk, shows which Leeds neighbourhoods were hotspots for ASB crime over the year. Here we reveal the 13 Leeds areas which recorded the most ASB offences.

All images are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1. City Centre

821 anti social behaviour crimes

2. Swarcliffe

552 ASB crimes

Photo: Google

3. Middleton and Westwoods

386 ASB crimes

4. Armley and New Wortley

369 ASB crimes

