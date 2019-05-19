The 10 worst streets for shoplifting in Leeds in 2019 revealed by police
The Leeds streets with the most reports of shoplifting in a single month in 2019 have been revealed by police.
The latest available monthly figures published by Police.uk are for February 2019. The figures show that there were 498 reports made to the police of shoplifting in Leeds in that month (the statistics don't cover shoplifting not reported to police). Here are the top 10 streets in Leeds for shoplifting reports for that month. Photos for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific location unless stated.
1. Millshaw Road - 31
This road hosts the White Rose Shopping Centre. There were 31 reports of shoplifting offences in February