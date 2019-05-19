The 10 worst streets for shoplifting in Leeds in 2019 revealed by police

The latest available monthly figures published by Police.uk are for February 2019. The figures show that there were 498 reports made to the police of shoplifting in Leeds in that month (the statistics don't cover shoplifting not reported to police). Here are the top 10 streets in Leeds for shoplifting reports for that month. Photos for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific location unless stated.

1. Millshaw Road - 31 This road hosts the White Rose Shopping Centre. There were 31 reports of shoplifting offences in February other Buy a Photo

2. Boar Lane, city centre - 25 There were 25 reports of shoplifting on Boar Lane in February jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Albion Place - 23 There were 23 reports of shoplifting on Albion Place jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. George Street - 21 There were 21 reports of shoplifting on George Street other Buy a Photo

View more