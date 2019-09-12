Katie Collins/PA Wire

The 10 weapons crime hotspots of Leeds revealed

Figures released after a FOI request have revealed the weapons crime hotspots in Leeds from April 2018 to March 2019.

West Yorkshire Police says it is ‘committed to prosecuting anyone found to be possessing or using a knife or firearm.’ These are 10 Leeds areas with the most possession of weapons crimes in 2018/19. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

23 possession of weapons crimes reported between April 2018 and March 2019

1. Cross Gates & Whinmoor

31 possession of weapons crimes reported between April 2018 and March 2019

2. Armley

42 possession of weapons crimes reported between April 2018 and March 2019

3. Middleton Park

40 possession of weapons crimes reported between April 2018 and March 2019

4. Killingbeck & Seacroft

