The 10 scams people in Yorkshire need to be aware of

With shocking statistics showing £30 million has been stolen from victims of fraud across Yorkshire in just six months, we have compiled a list of the frauds people need to be aware of.

1) Wi-Fi 'hotspots' fraud

Unsecured Wi-Fi connections can be used by cyber criminals to intercept data. If you log into your emails using an app, without typing in the password, the phone will send your password over the Wi-Fi and could be intercepted.

Cyber criminals can also set up their own Wi-Fi hotspots in an attempt to get you to connect to them. They broadcast a Wi-Fi connection, usually calling it something like 'free_wifi' or 'coffee_shop_wifi'. If you connect to this Wi-Fi the criminal can capture any data you are sending.

Police are warning people not to use public Wi-Fi for online banking, accessing emails or anything involving sensitive personal information. Always use your 3G, 4G, or 5G connection.

2) Online shopping and auction sites

Fraudsters will advertise an item for sale, frequently at a bargain price compared to other listings of a similar type. They may have pictures of the item so it appears to be a genuine sale.

Criminals also regularly encourage buyers to move away from the website to complete the transactions and may offer a further discount for doing so. Fraudsters might be insistent you pay via bank transfer instead.

Police advise people to stay on listed sites and be wary of any offers that look too good to be true.

3) Computer software service fraud

Criminals may cold call you claiming there are problems with your computer. They often use the names of well-known companies such as Microsoft and Apple.

They will ask you to complete a number of actions on your computer and also get you to download the 'Remote Access Tool' which gives them access to everything on your computer including your data and even bank account details.

You may also be asked to pay for the "assistance" you have been given. This could be a one-off payment or monthly instalments.

4) Romance and dating fraud

Criminals will build a relationship with online members, they are often very flattering, appearing really interested in you withing a short space of time.

They will use a range of excuses as to why they can't meet in person, such as they are stuck overseas, have a family emergency or have an issue with their business. They then start asking for money to help with their problems, assuring you they will pay it back as soon as they can.

Police are warning people to do their research on people they speak to online and never send money to someone you have never met in person.

5) Recruitment fraud

The majority of these frauds involve the "recruiter" demanding some kind of payment or fee for DBS checks, training, certification or work permits. The job advert which has attracted applicants is often fake and the recruiter may stop communication once payment is received. The information given can also be used to open up bank accounts and loans.

The advice is to research the company advertising the role to make sure the job exists. You should also be suspicious if you are asked to pay for any fees upfront.

6) Holiday fraud

Fraudsters can advertise flights, accommodation and other travel services that are not provided or do not exist.

Criminals will often ask you to complete the booking away from the site and may also encourage payment by direct bank transfer rather than third party payment services.

Where possible, pay for holidays and travel using a credit card, this can provide you with additional financial protection. Also ensure your booking is covered by ABTA or ATOL.

7) Ticketing fraud

Fraudsters take advantage of popular gigs/events selling out quickly by offering tickets for sale that do not exist or are fake.

Criminals set up fake ticket sales website, place adverts on secondary resale sites or use social media to sell tickets they do not have.

Once a payment is made, you will either not receive the tickets or the tickets you do receive will be fake and you won't be able to get in.

Only buy tickets from the event promoter, venue box office, official agent or a reputable ticket exchange site.

8) Cash machine fraud

People are targeted at cash machines by criminals who distract users and steal their card or cash. Fraudsters also fit devices to the machines that trap bank cards, copy the card details and record the PIN.

Police are urging people to be vigilant when taking money out of a cash machine and not let anyone distract you.

If there appears to be anything unusual about a cash machine, do not use it and report your concerns.

9) Courier fraud

Fraudsters call you pretending to be from your bank or from the police. They claim there is an issue with your bank account or request your assistance with an ongoing bank or police investigation. The ultimate aim is to trick you into parting with your money either in person, online, via a money service bureau or in a bank.

If they manage to trick you, they then instruct you to carry out a task which effectively involves you handing over your money. They can collect it in person, meeting you at the bank or from your home address.

10) Identity fraud

If your data is obtained by criminals it may be used to get credit cards or bank accounts in your name, as well as numerous other financial products. Your details can be obtained in a number of ways, from letters or bank statements you throw away, to information stolen from your computer or mobile device.

Sign up to a reputable credit rating agency. After doing so yo will be notified when a credit check is completed using your details. This can identify if someone is using your details without your knowledge.

Further information is available at www.actionfraud.police.uk