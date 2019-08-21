'That's what you get for messing with me': Woman left with permanent injuries in Bar Fibre attack in Leeds

Have your say

A young woman had to undergo emergency surgery on her wrist after being attacked by a thug in a popular Leeds nightclub.

The victim suffered permanent injuries as a result of the drunken assault by Macawley Graham in Bar Fibre.

Graham became angry when the woman asked him to stop pestering his ex-girlfriend who she was enjoying a night out with.

The 21-year-old bricklayer pushed the victim to the ground, causing her to bang her head and suffer a badly broken wrist.

Graham then stood over her and said: "You deserved that.

"That's what you get for messing around with me.

"That's what you get for involving yourself in my business."

Carmel Pearson, prosecuting, said the woman suffered a complicated break to her wrist that required surgery.

She will never regain full mobility in her wrist in the future.

Miss Pearson said the incident happened in the early hours of February 24 this year.

The victim had gone to the nightclub with a group of friends which included Graham's former partner.

The attacked happened after she asked Graham to go away and leave them alone after being told he was being "a nuisance"

Graham, of Dawlish Terrace, Osmondthorpe, Leeds, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Anastasis Tasou, mitigating, said Graham had no previous convictions and described his actions on the night as being out of character.

Probation officer Mick Berry told the court: "He accepts that he was in a verbal altercation and was abusive and then behaved in a disgraceful and shameful way."

Graham was given a 13-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to do do 200 hours of unpaid work and take part in a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement program.

Judge Penelope Belcher said: "Instead of being a man and walking away, you got involved and took out your anger on this girl.

"It is drink-fuelled violence that causes so many problems in the nightclubs in this city on a regular basis."