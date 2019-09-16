'That's the deposit lost': Police mock driver who crashed Lamborghini on M1 motorway

Have your say

A driver who smashed up a rented Lamborghini has been mocked on social media – by police.

The hapless driver was spotted driving the red supercar "anti-socially" in Derby city centre on Sunday night.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted a picture of the wrecked car after it crashed on the M1.

Officers tweeted: "There was a report earlier in the night of a Lamborghini driving anti-socially in Derby city centre.

"Later this car loses control in the rain and crashes. Hire car - that’s the deposit well and truly lost.”

