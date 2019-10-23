Tesco cash machine explodes after being pumped full of gas by masked men
A cash machine in Garforth is in ruins after masked men used gas canisters to cause an explosion.
Four men arrived at the Tesco store in Aberford Road by car in the early hours of Wednesday morning, with three then pumping gas into the cash machine.
Police were called at 2.53am.
It is not yet known if any cash was stolen.
Police are at the scene conducting forensic examinations.
The men left the scene in the car, a grey Volvo with a partial registration ‘NK’, and headed towards Bar Lane.
Detectives are investigating whether the incident is linked to similar recent cash machine attacks around Leeds and West Yorkshire.
Thieves blew up a cash machine at a Gipton Post Office in May.
And ram raiders smashed through a fuel payment kiosk at Killingbeck Asda in August.
Detective Inspector Richard Holmes, of Leeds District CID, said: “This is still a fairly unusual method that they have used to target the cash machine and we are looking into whether it could be linked to other recent incidents in the region.
“We are carrying out extensive enquiries into this incident and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed anything suspicious or who has seen the Volvo in the area or at any other point.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13190544241 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.