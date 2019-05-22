Teenagers arrested for carrying knife after fight breaks out on Leeds bus

Two teenagers were arrested after police were called to reports of a fight on a bus in Leeds city centre.

Police cars surrounded a bus in New Briggate at 2pm on Tuesday before storming the upper deck.

Police at the scene with the bus in New Briggate.

-> Armed police called to Leeds city centre bus and make arrest after fight

Finlay Gee, aged 19, who works at Mr Carter's barbers and saw the incident unfold, said officers went to the top deck before bringing down a number of young men.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said two 17-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a knife.

-> Wanted: 18 people police urgently want to speak to in Leeds

One was later released without charge and the other was referred to Leeds Youth Panel, which works with children and young people who have offended and helps prevent them getting into further trouble.