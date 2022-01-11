Teenager wanted for breaching bail after burglaries in Castleford and Pontefract

Brandon Varley

Police say Brandon Varley, 19, is wanted for breaching his court bail conditions in connection with numerous burglary offences.

Varley, who is from the Castleford area, is known to frequent South Hiendley and Castleford.

He is described as being white, slim built, 5ft 5in tall, with blue eyes and dark brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wakefield CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13210657727 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat