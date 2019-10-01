Teenager to go on trial accused of murdering Yorkshire pensioner who died after house fire

Have your say

A teenager is to go on trial accused of murder over the death of pensioner following a house fire.

Tyler Flanaghan pleaded not guilty to the murder of 74-year-old Julia Flynn when he appeared before Leeds Crown Court today (October 1).

Ms Flynn died 12 days after the fire at the property on Leeds Road, Huddersfield, which happened on June 17 this year.

Emergency services attended and Ms Flynn was taken to hospital for urgent medical treatment.

She died in hospital over a week later, on June 29.

Flanaghan, of no fixed address, also pleaded not guilty manslaughter.

The teenager also faces charges in connection with a fire at a house on Leeds Road, Mirfield, on June 18.

He pleaded guilty not guilty to one charge of arson with intent to endanger life and one of arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered.

Flanaghan also pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempted burglary at a house on Quarry Place, also on June 18.

The defendant appeared before the court via a video link from HMP Doncaster.

A trial date was set for December 2.