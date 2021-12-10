Detectives are appealing for information after the 15-year-old male victim was assaulted and seriously injured in Leeds.

At 6.29pm yesterday, police received a report of the incident, which occurred at a bus stop in Kentmere Avenue, Seacroft, near to the junction with Ramshead Hill.

The victim was approached by a male and struck in the face with a baseball bat or similar weapon causing a deep laceration to his cheek, police confirmed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site of the attack cc Google

He was taken to hospital and received stitches to the wound.

Detective Inspector Guy Shackleton, of Leeds District CID, said: “The victim has received a significant injury to his face in what appears to be a completely unprovoked attack.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13210636475 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat