Teenager rescued from Leeds house fire

A 17-year-old has been rescued from a house fire in Leeds.

The house fire took place at an address on Acres Hall Avenue, Pudsey, on Monday, June 17.

It happened shortly before 10pm.

One teenage girl was rescued from an upstairs bedroom.

The fire involved the kitchen.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said in the incident log: "House fire, kitchen involved. 1 female aged approx. 17 years rescued from the upstairs bedroom."

-> Man dies after being found unresponsive at Leeds house

-> Leeds clubbers evacuated as fire breaks out at Call Lane nightclub