Teenager Jack Connolly appears in court accused of raping woman in Leeds city centre attack

Jack Connolly appeared before Leeds Crown Court today over the alleged attack just off Sovereign Street in the early hours of Saturday October 5.

Connolly, 18, of Blenheim Road, Cambridgeshire, is charged with two counts of rape and one count of assault.

The teenager appeared in court via a video link from HMP Doncaster for the brief hearing.

Police crime scene after the incident on Sovereign Street in Leeds city centre

No pleas to any of the charges were entered.

A plea hearing will take place on November 15.

If the case goes to trial it will take place on March 30 next year.

Connolly was returned to custody after the case.

Detectives previously appealed for witnesses to the incident and were particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw or spoke to a shirtless man between 2am and 3am in The Calls area on the night in question.

Anyone with any information can contact the police via 101, quoting log number 208 of October 5.