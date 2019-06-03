Teenager found guilty of murdering 17-year-old Jamie Brown in Halifax

A teenager has been found guilty of murdering 17-year-old Jamie Brown in Halifax by stabbing him to death during a fight at a Halloween party.

At the end of the trial, a jury made up of seven men and five women also found the teenager guilty of violent disorder and wounding with intent.

The teenager, also aged 17 and who cannot be named for legal reasons, will be sentenced next month along with two other youths.

Giving their verdicts at Leeds Crown Court this afternoon, jurors found the two other youths - one aged 15 and the other aged 17 - guilty of violent disorder.

Earlier in the trial, the court heard how Jamie suffered a fatal stab wound to the stomach in the street outside a party in East Park Road, Halifax on October 27 last year.

It happened after "nightmarish" violence erupted when a group from Huddersfield travelled to the party but were refused entry.

A 16-year-old male had already pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and violent disorder in relation to the incident and, during the trial, another 17-year-old pleaded guilty to violent disorder.

After the verdicts were read out in the courtroom, judge Geoffrey Marson QC thanked the jurors.

He said: "I'm extremely grateful for all the care and attention you have given for what I have always said was a very difficult case."

The judge adjourned proceedings until July 12 when the youths will be sentenced.

The 17-year-old was remanded in custody and the two other youths were released on bail until the hearing.