Teenager charged with rape after Leeds city centre attack

An 18-year-old man has appeared in court after a woman was raped in Leeds city centre.

The woman was attacked just off Sovereign Street at about 2.45am on Saturday, October 5.

Jack Connolly, 18 of Blenheim Road, Cambridgeshire, has been charged with two counts of rape and one count of assault.

He appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court on Tuesday, October 8.

He will next appear at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday, November 5.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses and are particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw or spoke to a shirtless man between 2am and 3am in The Calls area on the night in question.

Anyone with any information can contact the police via 101, quoting log number 208 of October 5.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.