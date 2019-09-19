Teenage 'menace' driver put lives in danger during high speed police chase through Roundhay

Have your say

A teenager put lives in danger as he mounted pavements and drove at 80mph before crashing his car in a police chase.

Lamar Williams-Comrie abandoned his car after it became so badly damaged during the incident in Roundhay, Leeds.

Lamar Williams-Comrie drove at 80mph on Street Lane during police chase through Roundhay.

Williams-Comrie was aged 17 at the time of the incident on February 24 this year.

A judge told the teenager he would have sent him straight to prison for his behaviour if he had been sentencing him as an adult.

Louise Pryke, prosecuting, said police spotted Williams-Comrie racing with another vehicle near to Gledhow Valley Woods shortly before midnight.

The teenager was seen overtaking the other car at a dangerous speed and was followed by officers.

Police put on blue lights and sirens on Old Park Road but Williams-Comrie refused to stop.

During a ten-minute pursuit the teenager reached 80mph in a 30mph area on Street Lane.

Miss Pryke said the defendant drove on the wrong side of the road on a blind bend, narrowly avoiding a collision with a BMW.

He also went through red lights, "squeezed" between two lorries and mounted a pavement.

The court heard he completely destroyed a wooden roadside bench after colliding with it.

He abandoned the vehicle after it became too badly damaged to drive but was caught by officers.

He was searched and found in possession of small amounts of MDMA and ketamine.

Williams-Comrie, now 18, of Allerton Grange Avenue, Alwoodley, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and possession of a class A and B drug.

The court heard he has no previous convictions.

Giles Grant, mitigating, said Williams-Comrie came from a hard-working family who had come to court to support him.

Mr Grant said the defendant was sorry for what he had done and for letting down his parents.

The court heard Williams-Comrie is a talented sportsman and is studying to be a sports coach.

The teenager was made the subject of a three-month curfew and ordered to do 200 hours of unpaid work.

He must also take part in a 15-day rehabilitation programme.

Judge Tom Bayliss, QC, said: "Ordinarily when dealing with individuals who drive dangerously when being pursued by the police, I have no hesitation in imposing custodial sentences.

"Those who drive dangerously and put other road users at risk and put the police at risk are frankly a menace on our roads and have to be deterred.

"The only reason I am not going to send you to custody is because you are so young."