Teenage drug dealer was addicted to cannabis aged 13

A teenage drug dealer from Wetherby who has been addicted to cannabis since he was aged 13 was arrested during a police raid at his home, a court heard.

Nathan Neesham threw a bag of drugs out of an upstairs window when police executed search warrant at the address in Clifford just before 9am on November 26, Leeds Crown Court was told.

Prosecutor, Robert Galley said when police forced the door down Neesham ran towards the bathroom, but officers stopped him before he got there.

Police recovered just under two grammes of cocaine worth around £100 plus just over 79 grammes of cannabis.

Officers also seized Neesham's s mobile phone which contained messages relating to drug dealing.

They also found a total of £2,430 in cash which was confiscated

Neesham, who was aged 17 at the time in Novemer 2018 but is now 18, admitted possession with intent to supply cannabis, possession of cocaine and possession of criminal property in connection with the £2,430.

Neesham, of Albion Street, Clifford, Wetherby, has previous convictions for possession of cannabis, burglary and theft.

Ashleigh Metcalfe, mitigating said Neesham has been addicted to cannabis since the age of 13.

Ms Metcalfe said Neesham has not had any cannabis for six weeks.

Judge Robin Mairs deferred sentence to December 16.

Judge Mairs told Neesham: "I have read with care the letter your grandparents sent in.

"It reveals a childhood that has been disrupted and disruptive. You haven't had the best of starts in life."

Judge Mairs said he wants to see of Neesham can stay off drugs before he is sentenced in December, adding: "You on drugs and trouble go hand in hand.

"If that happens you will have taken the decision away from me and you will have decided to lock yourself up.

"Stay out of trouble, stay off drugs and make efforts to get some sort of stability and we will meet again on December 16 and I will do something constructive."