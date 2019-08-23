Teenage burglars caught on camera as they tried to break into house in Leeds

Have your say

Two teenagers were caught on camera as they tried to break into a house in Leeds.

Charlie Waite, 19, and Jack Heggerty, 18, were recognised from CCTV footage of the failed burglary at the house on Temple Avenue, Temple Newsam, in the early hours of July 27 last year.

Leeds Crown Court heard the two defendants and another man tried to open the front door.

A camera above the front door showed them shining mobile phone lights in the darkness as they tried to get into the house.

An attempt was then made to force a window but they were unable to get inside the property.

The home owners were at home at the time of the incident.

Police officers recognised Waite and Heggerty when they viewed the footage.

Waite, of Amberton Mount, Gipton, and Heggerty, of School Lane, Colton, pleaded guilty to attempted burglary.

Waite has four previous convictions for 12 offences, including burglaries.

Probation officer Mick Berry said they both described their behaviour as "disgusting".

James Littlehales, for Heggarty, said his client was just aged just 17 and was using drugs at the time of the offence.

He added that Heggarty was now free of drugs and motivated to change.

Michael Walsh, for Waite, said the teenager had pleaded guilty at an early stage and had lost his job as a result of the conviction.

Waite was sentenced to four months detention in a young offender institution, suspended for 12 months.

He was also ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work and 36 hours at an attendance centre.

Heggerty was ordered to complete 50 hours of unpaid work and a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.