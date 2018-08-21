Teen in stolen car which ploughed into Leeds house took part in raid where man was ran over

Have your say

A TEENAGER was in a stolen car which ploughed into the side of a house and took part in a burglary in which the homeowner was run over.

Jake Stone was in a vehicle which collided with a taxi, careered into a house and became embedded in the porch.

Leeds Crown Court heard more than £12,000 worth of damage was caused to the house on Cottingley Approach, Cottingley, Leeds, on June 4 last year.

Paul Nicholson, prosecuting, said the taxi driver estimated the stolen car to be travelling at more then 60mph when the driver lost control and struck his vehicle at a bend.

The prosecutor said: "He thought that anyone in the car would be seriously injured but he saw two men running away."

Stone's mobile phone was found in the vehicle and contained a text which linked him to being in the car at the time of the crash.

Stone took part in a burglary at a house in Churwell seven days later.

Mr Nicholson said the man living at the property was woken in the early hours of the morning and discovered car keys missing.

He went outside to see four men inside his partner's car.

He ran to the car and banged on the bonnet but the vehicle accelerated and he was knocked to the ground.

Mr Nicholson said the car was driven over the victim's hand and foot.

Police were contacted and officers spotted the car at 2.40am on Leeds Road in Wakefield.

The car was driven off but crashed after colliding with a wall.

Stone tried to run off but was caught and arrested.

Stone, now 18, of Rydal Drive, Morley, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking, burglary and theft.

Ian Cook, mitigating, said the offences were committed over a year ago when the defendant was 17.

He said Stone had worked hard to address his offending since his arrest and had enrolled on an engineering course.

Stone was given a two-year community order. He must do 100 hours of unpaid work and take part in a 30 rehabilitation programme.

He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Judge Robin Mairs told Stone he had come within a "hair's breadth" of being sent to custody.

He said: "If that does not provide the kick up the backside that you desperately need, I do not know what will."