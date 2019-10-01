Teen given life sentence after he slashed couple in Leeds city centre then danced topless on Snapchat with knife

Have your say

A teenager who slashed a husband and wife in a street knife attack in Leeds city centre has been given a life sentence.

Javone Meade was filmed dancing bare-chested at a party clutching the knife he used to stab the couple less than an hour after the gang attack.

A judge said it was a miracle neither victim was killed in the attack on Mabgate in the early hours of March 31 this year.

Leeds Crown Court was shown footage of the 18-year-old stabbing the woman with the knife as her husband and daughter were also assaulted.

Meade then used the weapon to stab the husband to the side of his body.

A CCTV camera captured the horrific moment the victim tried to hold Meade by the arms to defend himself.

Meade broke free and delivered the knife blow.

The couple were taken to hospital where the woman had to undergo emergency surgery after receiving critical injuries to her stomach.

Meade, of Francis Street, Chapeltown, has three previous convictions for possessing a knife in public.

He has also tried to attack a staff member with a sharpened toothbrush while in custody.

Meade was given a life sentence after a judge told the court it was impossible to tell when Meade would no longer present a serious danger to the public.

Ben Campell, prosecuting, said the couple were in Leeds visiting their daughter at her flat at the time of the attack.

Meade had been part of a group of seven young people who had travelled from Bradford to Leeds.

Mr Campbell said the group had been drinking and behaving anti-socially in Leeds city centre.

The incident happened as the couple were stood outside having a cigarette and noticed the group.

The couple's car was parked near to the group.

The husband took out the key fob to check the vehicle was locked, causing the car lights to flash.

A member of the group then went over to the car and kicked it.

The couple's daughter walked over to challenge the male who kicked the car but she was attacked by members of the group.

She was repeatedly punched as she went to the ground.

Her parents were then attacked as they went to protect her.

The group left the area and went to a party in Francis Street where Maude was filmed in a Snapchat video as he danced with no top on holding the knife used in the attack.

Meade was arrested in the early hours of the same evening.

He denied carry out the attack or being in possession of the weapon.

Meade pleaded guilty to two offences of wounding with intent, violent disorder and possession of a knife in public.

Meade later told a psychiatrist that he carried a knife for his own protection.

The couple and their daughter provided victim statements to the court describing how the attack had had life changing consequences.

The daughter described how she had suffered from depression and anxiety since the incident.

She said: "Every time I close my eyes I see my mum and dad rolling on the floor. I can't escape it."

The mum said she had been left scarred for life and unable to return to work as a nurse.

Amy Earnshaw, mitigating, said Meade was of low intelligence had the learning age of a seven-year-old.

She said the teenager had experienced a difficult upbringing and had himself been the victim of violence.

Ms Earnshaw said: "He has shown remorse and has said that it should not have happened.

"He has said sorry for what he has done.

"The defendant is not someone who has taken pleasure in causing injury and suffering."

Meade was told he must serve a minimum of five years and eight months in custody.

Judge Tom Bayliss, QC, told the defendant he would only be considered for released if safe to do so by the parole board.

He said "It is a miracle that neither of them were killed.

"Anyone reading the victim personal statements could not but conclude that the impact upon them has been life changing.

"While they were being treated (in hospital), what were you doing?

"You ran away with your friends and a Snapchat video taken one hour after the offence shows you singing and dancing without your top on.

"You have a history of violence and a history of carrying knives.

"It is almost impossible to predict when you will not be a risk to the public."