Teen drug dealer caught as police smelt cannabis coming from car as he drove through Leeds
A teenage drug dealer was caught after police smelt cannabis coming from his car as he drove through Leeds.
Zaccai Chambers had £1,170 in cash, a 13cm knife and a bag full of drugs in his silver Ford Ka when police stopped him on Harehills Lane.
Leeds Crown Court heard police spotted Chambers driving with a passenger in the vehicle at 11.20pm on August 6 this year.
Officers noticed the vehicle was being driven with its fog lights turned on but without headlights before smelling cannabis.
Force had to be used to restrain Chambers.
The knife was found in his pocket and he was also found in possession of £1,170 in cash.
Five mobile phones and the cannabis were in the footwell of the passenger's side of the car.
Two small wraps of cocaine and four small wraps of ketamine were also recovered.
Chambers made no comment in his police interview.
Chambers, of Cotterdale View, Halton, Leeds, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cannabis, possession of a bladed article in a public place and driving without insurance.
He also asked the court to take into consideration an offence of possession of cocaine and possession of ketamine.
Chambers has no previous convictions.
Probation officer Mick Berry said Chambers began selling the cannabis to pay off a drug debt and took the knife from his bedroom as he had previously been assaulted.
Mr Berry said the defendant continues to use the drug on a daily basis but is trying to address his problem.
The officer said Chambers displays immaturity and has no reason to offend as he is well supported by his family.
Nicholas Worsley, mitigating, said Chambers pleaded guilty to the offences at an early stage.
Chambers was given 13 months sentence, suspended for two years, and told to do 200 hours of unpaid work.