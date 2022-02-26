Jaden Hughes was convicted of the offence despite jurors hearing how he suffered the horrific injury during a serious incident of public disorder between a large group of males in the Swarcliffe area of Leeds.

Leeds Crown Court heard after the trial that Hughes' promising boxing career had been ended.

Hughes, 18, of Eastden Grove, Seacroft, was the only defendant out of four on trial to be found guilty.

There was a large crime scene in place after Jaden Hughes' hand was chopped off with a machete during a violent public disorder in Swarcliffe.

Joshua Tilleard, 24, Dick Lane, Bradford, was found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and violent disorder.

George Johns, 24, of Boggart Hill Road, Seacroft, was found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and violent disorder.

Kyle Hughes, 25, of Holts Crest Way, Leeds, was found not guilty of violent disorder.

Police combed the area after teenager Jaden had his hand chopped during fighting in Swarcliffe.

Jaden Hughes was given a two-year custodial sentence, suspended for two years.

Sentencing, Judge Tom Bayliss QC said: "No other person got a scratch. The only person who got injured was him."

Judge Bayliss told Hughes: "The jury convicted you of violent disorder.

"You plainly thought you were a hard man.

Police officers searched drains after the widespread public disorder in Swarcliffe.

"What I know - and the jury didn't know - was that you were a skilled boxer and because of that you thought you were invincible. But you weren't.

"The unhappy consequence of that was that you got your hand chopped off.

"That is the consequence, I'm afraid, for those like you who use highly dangerous weapons with impunity.

"It will undoubtedly live with you for a very long time...your boxing career, such as it was, has finished.

"I can't imagine you will have a boxing career after this."

The judge told Hughes he was prepared to suspend the custodial sentence, saying: "The incident resulted in a serious physical injury. In this case extreme physical injury."

Hughes' barrister said the teenager has no previous convictions.

During the trial, jurors heard there were a large number of males involved in the disturbance, which took place around 9.30pm on April 13 last year.The background to the incident involved an alleged burglary at the home of Kyle Hughes' former partner in Swarcliffe.

The woman told police that she had saved £3,400.00 in £20 notes which had been in her bedside cabinet.

Kyle Hughes suspected Johns of taking the money and went to confront him at his flat on Stanks Grove.

Johns denied all knowledge of the burglary but was accused of lying.

Kyles Hughes then gave him until midnight to return the cash.

The prosecution claimed Johns then recruited his friend Tilleard to come to Leeds from Bradford "as muscle".