Tcherno Ly murder case sent to Leeds Crown Court

A 19-year-old man has appeared in court over the murder of a man during the Leeds West Indian Carnival weekend.

Beni Nami has been charged with the murder of Tcherno Ly, aged 21, and appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning (Monday). He also faces a second charge of possession of an offensive weapon.

In a hearing that lasted just a matter of minutes Nami, of Nassau Place in Leeds, spoke to confirm his name, address and date of birth.

Dressed in a grey jumper and jogging bottoms he was flanked by a security guard in the dock while 11 members of the public watched proceedings.

Ian Webster chair of the bench said: "This can't be dealt with at this court, we will send them straight to crown court."

Nami was remanded in custody and will appear at Leeds Crown Court tomorrow (Tuesday).