A bungalow in Templar Lane was heavily damaged after a fire broke out at 5.45ppm on Sunday, February 6.

Initial reports suggested that someone was still inside the property, however, firefighters carried out a search and found the house to be empty.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) confirmed that the building was "100 per cent" on fire.

West Yorkshire Police have released a statement following a large fire in Swarcliffe. The bungalow was "100%" on fire, West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue service said, but no one was inside the building.

Police are now investigating what caused the blaze.

A spokesman said: "At 5.56pm yesterday, police were contacted by the fire service who were dealing with a fire at an unoccupied property in Templar Lane, Swarcliffe.

"Officers are continuing to liaise with fire investigators today to establish the cause."

Crews from Killingbeck Fire Station and Leeds Fire Station attended the scene of the fire.

They used four jets and one hose role to extinguish the fire.

A WYFRS spokesman said: "Fire involving a bungalow that was 100 per cent involved in fire.

"Incident was made persons reported on arrival as it was thought that persons may still be inside.

"Crews used 4 jets and 1 hose reel to extinguish fire.

"After a thorough search had been carried out it was identified that this was an empty property and no persons were involved."