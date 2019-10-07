Suspects jumped out car and followed 25-year-old man before assaulting him

Have your say

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after a man was followed and assaulted on Sunday.

The 25-year-old man was walking along Riddings Road in Huddersfield between 4am and 8am.

A burgundy coloured car pulled up alongside him and at least two suspects got out the car.

The suspects began to follow the man before assaulting him, leaving him with cuts and bruises to his face and arm.

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police via 101 or online, quoting crime reference number 13190512671.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

