Suspected drug dealer tried to escape from police by scaling stall roof at Leeds Kirkgate Market

A suspected drug dealer tried to escape from police by scaling a stall roof at Leeds Kirkgate Market.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police had pursued the man on foot through the city centre after they suspected the man of drug dealing in the market area.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police had pursued the man on foot through the city centre after they suspected the manof drug dealing in the market area.

They managed to detain the man who had taken to the market stall roof and also recovered a large quantity of cocaine and heroin on Friday.

PC Drew, from the Leeds City Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "The officers managed to procure a ladder from staff at the market, who were happy to help with the incident.

"Market stall holders and other members of the public assisted the officers by giving their accounts of what they had seen during the incident, as it happened while stall holders in the outdoor market were setting up for the day."

The man was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a class A drug with intent to supply.

PC Drew said: "Thanks to the efforts of all officers involved a significant quantity of class A drugs and a suspected dealer were taken off the streets.

"Officers would like to thank members of the public and market staff who got involved in this incident.

"Members of the public are urged if they do see any suspicious activity that they deem to be drug dealing, or of any other nature please contact the police on 101 or 999 in an emergency situation or if a crime is on-going. "