Suspect fell into river while trying to escape Huddersfield police in the dark

A suspect had to be rescued from a river in Huddersfield tonight after falling in as he tried to escape police.

Officers had stopped the man's car on Cooper Bridge Road so he decided to make a run for it.

But the man failed to realise how close he was to the river due to the darkness and soon found himself in the water.

West Yorkshire Police's Force Command Hub said firefighters and paramedics had been quickly called out while officers clung onto the suspect.

They said the man had been recovered "safe and well" after his spell in the water.

