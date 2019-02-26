Student, 20, found dead in Leeds: Inquest opens

Have your say

A 20-year-old student was found dead at his accommodation in Headingley, an inquest opening was told.

Edward Dylan Smith was pronounced dead at an address on Cardigan Road, Headingley, just after 9am on October 3 2018, Wakefield Coroner's Court was told.

Area Coroner Jonathan Leach said an ambulance had been called and paramedics attended following concerns for Mr Smith's health.

Mr Leach said consultant pathologist Dr Lisa Barker's preliminary view on the cause of death was awaiting toxicology.

Mr Leach opened and adjourned the inquest to a date to be fixed.