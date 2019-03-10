Stolen car chased in Tingley, Leeds before ramming into police officers.

A stolen car which was pursued in Tingley was caught after the driver decided to ram into the police officers.

Police chased the driver for a short time before ramming into the police car.

They then fled the scene on foot.

The West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit said on Twitter: "Stolen vehicle recovered after short pursuit in Tingley, where the driver thought it would be a good idea to ram officers.

"Driver made off on foot but will be visiting our accommodation very soon."

