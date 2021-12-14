The statement was given by Marium Haque, interim director of children’s services at Bradford Council, Helen Hirst, chief officer, Bradford District and Craven Clinical Commissioning Group, and Bradford District Commander Chief Superintendent Sarah Jones of West Yorkshire Police.

It said: “We want to say first and foremost that we’re sorry for the death of Star. This was a child’s life cut cruelly short. Two people have been brought to answer for their crimes – one has been convicted of murder and one of causing or allowing the death of a child.

“Anyone who has followed the trial will want to know what more could have been done to help protect Star. As agencies who have a joint responsibility to protect children, this has been at the forefront of our minds. Any death of a child, wherever it happens, is one death too many, but this happened in our district, in our community and has had a devastating impact.

Star Hobson

“We are very aware as partners that there is much that we need to learn from this case. We have already put in place actions that will improve our practice so that we learn those lessons. But we need to fully understand why opportunities to better protect Star were missed.

“We must also learn everything we can from the awful murder of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes. A national review has been established to enable this to happen. If we can contribute our learning to this review, we will do.

“We offered support and assistance to Star’s family for what we believed their needs to be, at that given time, but we all deeply regret that not all the warning signs were seen that could have led to firmer statutory enforcement action.

Savannah Brockhill who has been found guilty at Bradford Crown Court of murdering 16-month-old Star Hobson who died from "utterly catastrophic" injuries at her home in Keighley

“A Local Child Safeguarding Practice Review is being written by an independent author. This is almost complete and, now the trial is concluded, the review will be finalised and published in January 2022.

“It will provide partners and colleagues in our district and across the country with clear recommendations so we can better protect children in our care.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Swift, of West Yorkshire Police, was asked outside Bradford Crown Court whether enough was done to protect Star.

He said: “There is a review that’s ongoing, a local children’s safeguarding practice review.

Frankie Smith, who has been convicted at Bradford Crown Court of causing or allowing the death of her 16-month-old daughter, Star Hobson

“At the early stage of our investigation I linked in with the chair of that review, Mr Mellor, to ensure that review could be undertaken in a timely manner and to make sure that information could be shared, lessons learned and, more importantly, the lessons implemented.”

Mr Swift said he could not comment further on the review, which is a “work in progress”.

He said: “Whatever the outcomes of that review, if those two individuals that have been convicted today of those offences hadn’t done what they had done, then Star Hobson would still be alive.”

Mr Swift confirmed that West Yorkshire Police had “some contact with the family” and he has referred that contact to the force’s professional standards department who, in turn, notified the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Leader of Bradford Council Susan Hinchcliffe said: “Star was let down and we all want to know if anything could have been done differently.”

Ms Hinchliffe said the independent Local Child Safeguarding Practice Review will be published next month.

She said: “We want to make sure that Star’s case also informs the national inquiry that has been launched as a result of the shocking murder of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.

“Social workers in our district support a great many children and young people and carry out work in circumstances that are often very challenging. It is essential, therefore, that lessons are learned from Star’s terrible death so that we can better protect our children.”

Ms Hinchliffe said: “Star’s murder and the telling of how she died through the trial has been shocking and deeply upsetting.

“The photographs of her we have all seen in the press show a little girl who deserved the best in life but was subject to the worst treatment.

“Her murder should not extinguish the memory of her life. We remember Star’s life and our thoughts are with those who did love and care for her.”

The Department for Education said the death of Star Hobson was “deeply disturbing” and said it would “not hesitate” to remove children’s services control from Bradford Council “if necessary”.

A spokesperson said: “Star’s death is deeply disturbing. It is a reminder of why we have taken action to strengthen how safeguarding agencies work together locally to protect children at risk of abuse or neglect – and why we will never hesitate to take robust steps to prevent tragic cases like this happening.

“There are clear systems in place to report serious incidents, which in Star’s case led to a Local Child Safeguarding Practice Review. This is due to conclude in January and will mean its learnings can feed into the national review of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes’ death commissioned this week by the Secretary of State.

“In the months since Star’s death we have also appointed a commissioner to assess Bradford’s capability and capacity to improve. The Secretary of State met with him urgently on Monday December 13 to discuss the progress of his work and whether the council should retain control of their children’s services, ahead of his full report in January.