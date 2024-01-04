A stalker who bombarded his ex with hundreds of calls would also hide in her garden in Leeds and take videos of where she had been.

Obsessed Ben Bland made threats to the woman and chillingly told the terrified woman: “I will do what I have to. If I have to murder, I will.”

Prosecutor Paul Canfield told Leeds Crown Court that the couple had been in a relationship for around five years and have a young child together. But relations broke down last year following reports from her about domestic abuse.

As a result, a non-molestation order was put in place in August, which Bland ignored. For around two months he bombarded her with hundreds of calls “day and night” Mr Canfield said. If she answered the calls, she would be subjected to a “tirade of abuse”.

Bland was jailed for three years for stalking his ex, taking videos and bombarding her with calls. (pic by WYP / National World)

The 24-year-old then began sending sinister comments about which windows were open at her home, send her footage of where she had been and would mention conversations she had in her garden while he was listening nearby. He also tried to contact her through Facebook with numerous friend requests under different names.

In a victim impact statement read to the court by Mr Canfield, he said she was left “feeling broken” by the experience, lived in fear and had lost weight.

Bland, of Poole Crescent, Crossgates, has nine previous convictions for 12 offences. Appearing in court via video link from HMP Leeds, where he has been held on remand, he admitted a charge of stalking involving serious alarm or distress, and breach of a non-molestation order.

Mitigating, Amber Walker said Bland was immature, “still had one foot in childishness” and was “not perhaps equipped” for the relationship. She added: “The recognition [of his behaviour] has started.”

Judge Mushtaq Khokhar told Bland: “You started to spy on her by going into her garden and listening to her conversations. These are very serious offences. I can understand a certain amount of immaturity but that can’t be said to be the case at the age of 24.”