St Mary's Street Leeds: Police attend as teenager rushed to hospital with 'wound to his head' after attack

A teenager was rushed to hospital after suffering a "wound to his head" in Leeds.
By Charles Gray
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 17:13 GMT
At 11.22am this morning (Thusday), police attended St Mary’s Street near the city centre after receiving a report that a man had been seriously injured there.  

Officers attended and a 16-year-old male was found to have suffered a wound to his head.   

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "He was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment for his injury which is not believed to be life-threatening.

Police were called to St Mary's Street in Leeds on Thursday morning. Photo: GooglePolice were called to St Mary's Street in Leeds on Thursday morning. Photo: Google
Police were called to St Mary's Street in Leeds on Thursday morning. Photo: Google

"Detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing enquiries to identify those responsible."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13240099415 or online at the West Yorkshire Police website.

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. 

