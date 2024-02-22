Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At 11.22am this morning (Thusday), police attended St Mary’s Street near the city centre after receiving a report that a man had been seriously injured there.

Officers attended and a 16-year-old male was found to have suffered a wound to his head.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "He was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment for his injury which is not believed to be life-threatening.

Police were called to St Mary's Street in Leeds on Thursday morning. Photo: Google

"Detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing enquiries to identify those responsible."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13240099415 or online at the West Yorkshire Police website.