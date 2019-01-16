Spice user had seizure on street in Leeds as homeless charity battled drug users during outreach

A charity which helps rough sleepers was shocked to find a spice user unconscious and having a seizure during their outreach efforts on Tuesday evening.

Simon On The Streets has shared a heartbreaking update about its attempts to help rough sleepers on Leeds' streets this week.

A spice user had a seizure on the street. Stock image.

The charity's outreach team took to the streets of Leeds in order to try to help rough sleepers.

However, one rough sleeper was unconscious due to taking spice and having a seizure. Simon On The Streets team members called 999 and performed first aid until the rough sleeper was taken to hospital in an incident on Tuesday night.

A spokesman for the charity said that spice use was 'unfortunately highly prevalent' and that they were unable to engage with several individuals on outreach due to spice use making them unresponsive.

-> How rise in use of spice drug is having an impact on Leeds city centre

The spokesman said in a post on the charity's Facebook page: "Last night's outreach was incredibly busy with a lot of people out on the streets.

"Our team engaged with several individuals last night. Some had come to Leeds from other cities and one individual explained to us that it was not safe for them to return to their home town, which is why they had ended up in Leeds.

"All individuals were offered help accessing emergency accommodation for the night but unfortunately no-one took this up. One individual said they felt safer on the streets than in emergency accommodation.

"We were able to arrange an appointment to meet a young person that we’ve previously engaged with who has been living in a tent.

"Spice use was, unfortunately, highly prevalent. We were unable to engage with several individuals on outreach due to spice use as they were often unresponsive.

"Welfare checks were made to ensure they were conscious and breathing. One individual was unconscious and having a seizure. Our team called the emergency services and performed first aid until they arrived and the individual taken to hospital."

-> Met Office issues yellow weather warning as icy conditions set to hit Leeds