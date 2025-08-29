Speeding driver who drove at 90mph in a 30-zone and rammed police car jailed

A speeding driver who was caught at 90mph in a 30-zone, drove the wrong way around a roundabout and rammed a police car has been jailed.

Timmy James, 39, was requested to stop on Saturday June 7 by police due to his erratic driving.

However, James sped off on the A59 Knaresborough Road in Harrogate.

He increased his speed to 50mph within a 30mph limit road, North Yorkshire Police said.

James, of Hawes Road, Harrogate, then proceeded to drive the wrong way around the Empress roundabout causing other drivers to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

The erratic and dangerous driving by James continued with him getting up to 90mph in a 30mph area, driving heavily over speed bumps and going through three red traffic lights, one being Woodlands Crossroads, where again other drivers had to quickly react in order to prevent a crash, the court heard.

The pursuit continued into a housing estate when James intentionally drove head on with the police car, causing over £5,000 worth of repairs required for the police car.

James pleaded guilty to dangerous driving on August 7 at Harrogate Magistrates Court, where he was also handed a driving ban until his sentencing on Thursday August 28, 2025.

James was jailed for a year and two months.

As well as jail time, James has been disqualified from driving for 31 months, and is required to take an extended driving test before he can get his licence back.

James is also required to pay a surcharge of £187.

​​​Investigating officer, Traffic Constable Gary Dukes, of North Yorkshire Police's Roads Policing Group, said: “James's shocking manner of driving was extremely dangerous, putting members of the public and himself at great risk of serious injury or worse. Thankfully there were no injuries, this incident could have very well had a devastating conclusion.

“Today's sentence sends a clear message that North Yorkshire Police and the criminal justice system will not tolerate such appalling, life-threatening driving and it is right that he has been taken off the roads.

“Road safety is a priority for North Yorkshire Police and we'll take robust action against anyone who puts the safety of members of the public at risk.

"Anyone who thinks they can evade arrest by driving dangerously needs to think again.

"We will use all our powers to remove them from the roads including the deployment of our highly skilled pursuit-trained officers." ​

Remember - if you see anyone driving dangerously, please don't hesitate to call it in on 999 or via 101 if there's no immediate risk. If you'd prefer to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or make an online report.