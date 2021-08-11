Paul Brook had drunk ten pints of cider before the attack which took place during an argument over his mum's ashes.

Leeds Crown Court heard police were called to the house Brook shares with his dad on Butterbowl Drive, Farnley, on January 17 this year.

Brook's dad answered the door to the property and the officers saw that he was bleeding from a cut to his eye.

Butterbowl Drive, Franley

Brook was arrested from the house and told the officers he had punched his dad "a couple of times" when they rowed about his mum's ashes.

The defendant's dad was interviewed and said the incident happened after his son had drunk around ten pints and was waiting for a takeaway order.

He said an argument with his son over his wife's ashes "became heated".

Brook then produced a CS gas canister and sprayed his dad in the face.

He also punched him in the face, causing him to fall onto the sofa and lose consciousness.

He suffered bruising and swelling to his face and jaw.

Katy Rafter, prosecuting, said police officers searched Brook's bedroom and found the spray in a bedside drawer.

Ms Rafter said Brook's dad later withdrew his support for the prosecution.

Brook pleaded guilty to possession of a prohibited weapon and assault.

The 35-year-old defendant has one previous conviction for a motoring offence.

The court heard Brook continues to live with his dad.

He was given a ten-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

Brook was ordered to complete 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days and take part in an alcohol treatment requirement for nine months.

Judge Christopher Batty said: "I am not going to send you to custody.

"But you have got to stop falling out with your dad. Drink seems to be a big issue here.