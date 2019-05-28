Someone called West Yorkshire Police for a car's driver details - because he wanted to buy it

When it comes to timewasters - West Yorkshire Police's call handlers have heard just about all of them.

From taxi requests, to lost dogs, to enquiring over whether you can wear flip flops while driving.

But this latest one really had emergency call takers grimacing, when a member of the public rang asking police if they could help him buy a new car.

The man called 101 - which should only be rung to report crimes or provide information on existing cases - after spotting a car he liked the look of. The call taker was asked if they could look up the driver's details from the registration number and even try to persuade the owner if they would sell the vehicle.

The West Yorkshire Police Contact Centre wrote on Twitter: "101 call from a male who has found a car he likes the look of. Wanted us to run it through our computer systems and then message the owner so we can persuade them to sell it to him. Not going to happen is it".

The force have published previous recordings of hoax and time wasting 999 calls.

Tom Donohoe head of the Communications Division, said: "These calls are so ridiculous it’s astonishing listening to them but they hide a serious truth."

"Each call often takes minutes to deal with as our Customer Contact Centre staff have to clarify the situation – it might not sound like much but if someone is trying to get through to report a genuine life or death emergency then a minute is a very long time to wait."

He added: “On average we receive around 6,000 hoax calls per year – which is around 19 every day of the year.”

“The public must be made aware that we will pursue those involved in malicious calls with vigour until they are brought to justice. The punishment for Wasting Police Time can be 6 months imprisonment."