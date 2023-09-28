Police have made an arrest over the disappearance of a Leeds teenager who has been missing for almost two weeks.

Skye Bond, 17, was reported missing after she left The Light shopping centre in Leeds at about 7.50pm on Saturday September 16. Police have now released a new picture of the teenager, showing her in Banner Street in Bradford at about 10.12pm on September 17.

Police established she had travelled to Bradford and then back to Leeds. Officers making enquiries into her whereabouts are warning anyone who may be harbouring her that they could be committing an offence.

Skye Bond, 17, has been missing from Leeds for almost two weeks. Police have now released a new image of her (right) in Bradford (Photo by West Yorkshire Police)

One person has been arrested in connection with Skye’s disappearance. Skye, who is also thought to be using the names Shakira and Chantel, is described as being about 5ft 6ins tall and of medium build, with long black hair. She has links to Leeds, Bradford, Keighley and Birmingham.

Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle, said: “We are very concerned for Skye, who is considered vulnerable due to her age, and need to see her so we can be sure she is well. We believe others may be assisting her by providing her with a place to sleep or transportation.

“One person has been arrested in connection with the enquiry into Skye’s disappearance and I would like to warn others who may be harbouring or assisting her that they will be committing an offence. We will take positive action where this is the case.”