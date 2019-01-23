Skipton man jailed for raping his own daughter

A man has been jailed for 18 years after being convicted of rape and indecent assault against his own daughter.

The offences took place in the 80s and early 90s, when the victim was aged between 12 and 14 years old.

Ashleigh Pell, aged 66, of Pine Close, Skipton, was jailed for 18 years at Bradford Crown Court on Monday and the victim is his daughter, Rebecca Pell, now aged 43.

She first contacted North Yorkshire Police by email in 2017 and following the trial has waived her right to anonymity.

While sentencing Pell, the judge commended Rebecca for her courage and strength in both reporting the matter to the police and giving her evidence in court.

The investigating officer, Det Con Nicky Wareham, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “I am immensely pleased with the outcome of this long and emotional investigation. It demonstrates that no matter how long ago this type of criminal offending took place, investigations of this kind can result in justice being served.

“I praise anyone who is able to come forward and report offences of this nature and would encourage others to do so in the knowledge that specialist support is available if required.”

He added that if you are a victim of a sexual offence, it doesn’t matter when the abuse happened, whether it’s happening now or occurred decades ago. Even if it is not possible to put an offender before the courts, it’s important people are offered the support and advice that is available.

If you prefer not to go direct to the police and you are not in immediate danger, you can contact a sexual assault referral centre (SARC) in your area. Bridge House, North Yorkshire’s SARC can be contacted on 01904 669339.