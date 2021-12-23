Skipton double murder: Accused David Taylor 'not fit to be produced' at first Crown court appearance
A 35-year-old man accused of murdering his parents did not appear at Leeds Crown Court for a brief hearing today.
David Michael Taylor's solicitor said the defendant was 'not fit to be produced' and is likely to undergo further psychiatric assessments.
He is currently on remand at HMP Hull.
Taylor is charged with the murders of John and Beverley Taylor at their home on Regent Crescent in Skipton on December 21.
The couple, aged in their 60s and 70s, were said by neighbours to be friendly and polite.
He will next appear before Leeds Crown Court on January 7.
However the judge indicated that as a Skipton case it would eventually be transferred to Bradford Crown Court.