Skipton double murder: Accused David Taylor 'not fit to be produced' at first Crown court appearance

David Michael Taylor's solicitor said the defendant was 'not fit to be produced' and is likely to undergo further psychiatric assessments.

He is currently on remand at HMP Hull.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Crown Court

Taylor is charged with the murders of John and Beverley Taylor at their home on Regent Crescent in Skipton on December 21.

The couple, aged in their 60s and 70s, were said by neighbours to be friendly and polite.

He will next appear before Leeds Crown Court on January 7.