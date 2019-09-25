Six people arrested for West Yorkshire burglaries during crackdown

Six people have been arrested for burglaries in West Yorkshire following a week-long crackdown.

Over the past week, officers from across Kirklees have been working alongside and supported by PCSOs, Roads Policing teams, CID and NPT to raise awareness about burglaries in the area and also providing crime prevention advice to local residents and businesses.

Operational activity and community engagement has been at the forefront of this week of action focusing on burglary. All areas across Kirklees including Huddersfield, Dewsbury, Batley and Spen and Kirklees Rural ward areas have been involved in the week of action.

Leaflet drops have been conducted in hotspot areas, drop-in sessions have been carried out by officers and PCSOs at community centres, local businesses and in residential areas.

High visibility patrols have also been carried out, along with vehicle stops, stop searches and community engagement.

Six people were arrested for burglaries in the Huddersfield, Batley and Spen NPT areas and a 17-year-old male was arrested and subsequently charged with a burglary in Linthwaite on September 3rd.

Sentimental jewellery including an engagement ring was also recovered by officers and reunited with an elderly lady who had been burgled.

Detective Inspector Stephanie Fox, of Kirklees CID, who led the week of action, said: “The results from the operational activity and the additional engagement with the communities across Kirklees this week has been fantastic.

“Our teams across Kirklees have been out each and every day and it has been so positive to see so many residents and businesses speaking to our officers and community wardens, and giving them an opportunity to discuss any issues they have, or concerns they would like to raise.

“We have been advising residents and local businesses that simple precautions such as setting lights with timer switches, making sure curtains/blinds are closed at night and even installing low cost lighting outside can all make a difference in deterring opportunist thieves, especially as the nights draw into the Autumn and Winter periods.

"This is part of our continued commitment to those living and working within the area in Kirklees, that we do listen, we will take action and continue to work in partnership to keep our communities safe.”

Anyone who has been a victim of burglary or has any information or concerns in their area, is asked to contact their local NPT team via 101 or online via www.westyorkshire.poluce.uk/contact-us

For further information, tips, advice on how to secure your home and premises, please visit the West Yorkshire Police website https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/advice/home-security/home-security