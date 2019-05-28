Sick drivers threw this dog out of a car window - let's help find her owner

Callous criminals threw this tiny defenceless dog out of a car window.

The female pup is lucky to be alive after she was sent flying out of the moving vehicle in Bradford.

This poor dog was thrown from a car window in the Bradford area, the RSPCA say

The RSPCA are now searching for her owners as it is believed she may have been stolen and then disposed of.

The organisation's Halifax, Huddersfield and Bradford branch appealed on Facebook for anybody who may know her owners, writing: "This female dog was thrown from a car in the BD4 area. She may not be from this area.

"Please share as there may be worried owners searching for her."

The charity added: "We are currently searching for the owners, as we believe she may have been stolen and then dumped.

"She is not currently available for rehoming, as we have to wait 28 days from entry. We will post an update on her when we have any news. For now, please keep sharing and hopefully we will find the owners."