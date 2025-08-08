Shoplifting duo wanted by police for number of Wakefield Tesco Express thefts

Police have released CCTV images of two men they are keen to speak in connection with a number of thefts from shops in Wakefield.

Officers are investigating three offences at Tesco Express on Barnsley Road on July 15,16 and 17 – £300 worth of goods was stolen.

If anyone recognises the men in the picture, please contact police via 101 or use the live chat facility quoting crime reference 13250404202.

Information can always be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111