Shop and playground at The Arium closed after travellers set up camp at Leeds garden centre

The Arium at Whinmoor, which has forced to close due to travellers setting up camp. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The garden centre and nursery, in Thorner Lane, Whinmoor, confirmed it was closed on Tuesday, July 7 due to "accessibility issues."

One person, who shared their experience on social media, reported feeling "intimated" when they tried to visit the site.

They said: "I was really excited about going up to The Arium to get some plants for my garden.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Atrium.

"I had no idea until it was too late about the trouble up there.

"I was blocked in my car at the front and back, intimated, threatened and just managed to kerb the car onto the field to escape as another one of their vans tried to block me in at the side.

They added: "This is a warning please please do not go up to The Arium until you’ve checked the situation has been resolved."

The person said that the police are involved.

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “Following a report of travellers camped at The Arium, we are working quickly and diligently to ensure the site is cleared of any rubbish left and that is can reopen to the public as soon as possible.

“As well a thorough cleaning process, additional measures are also being put in place at the access point to the site to deter any future illegal encampments.

"We remain dedicated to following legal process in situations like these in a quick and timely manner”