'Shockingly dangerous': Drink driver who reached speeds of 110mph in built-up area is jailed

Nathan Smith took police on a chase through Castleford, covering more than eight miles as he drove at more than triple the speed limit.

Leeds Crown Court heard police had been tipped off that a drink driver was behind the wheel of a white VW Golf, heading through Wakefield city centre at around 3.40am on August 29 last year.

Robert Galley, prosecuting, said officers caught up with the high-powered turbo diesel Golf as it entered Castleford.

After the police illuminated their blue lights and sirens, Smith began to accelerate.

The chase, which lasted around nine minutes, took place along a series of roads, including Leeds Road, Holywell Lane, Monk Hill Avenue, Skinner Lane, Delaney Way, Lake View and Duke Close.

Mr Galley said the Golf reached various speeds, including 70mph and 90mph before peaking at 110mph along a straight stretch of road.

The court was told most of the roads were in built-up areas with 30mph limits.

At one point he ran a red light and also clipped a parked car.

The chase eventually came to an end when Smith drove into a cul-de-sac and ran from the vehicle.

He was quickly apprehended and arrested.

Smith blew a reading of 90 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs.

His partner had also been in the car with him at the time.

During an interview with police he apologised for his driving and admitted having a "few drinks".

The court was later told that Smith admitted he drank "seven or eight vodkas" and had got into an argument with a friend that led him to getting behind the wheel.

The 27-year-old, of Kershaw Avenue. Castleford, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and drink driving.

He has no previous convictions.

Holly Clegg, mitigating, said Smith is a father of two young boys and works long hours as a self-employed road worker.

Miss Clegg said: "It was a complete one-off, and something that he regrets significantly.

"He does not wish to make any excuses for himself, he simply panicked and his split-second decision is something he will regret for the rest of his life.

"He feels disgusted in his behaviour."

The judge, Recorder Ashley Serr, jailed him for eight months and banned him from driving for 22 months.

He said: "You foolishly decided to engage in a high-speed chase.

"You said you panicked and made a stupid mistake.