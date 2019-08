Have your say

These shocking photographs show the aftermath of a crash between a car and bus in Pontefract.

The crash took place between the blue car and white bus in Pontefract town centre this morning.

Traffic was delayed while police dealt with the incident.

West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit tweeted: "Officers attend a road traffic collision this morning involving a car and a bus in Pontefract town centre. We apologise for any traffic delays caused. #OperationalSupport #Team5"